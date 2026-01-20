New Year, New Vibes: Here's how you can start the semester with a fresh dorm look

The holiday season is behind us and students across the country are reluctantly leaving the comfort of home to head back to college for a new semester. In the midst of settling back into daily routines, taking a moment to spruce up one’s dorm, PG, or hostel may just help bring along a hint of that comfort and a fresh start to the new year. From ways to bring personality to the drab walls, to being whimsical with light and making your dorm the place everyone wants to hang out – students and interior designers share their go-to tips to elevate student accommodations.

Big plans for small spaces

A major hurdle of living in the student accommodations is a small space, likely shared with others. Despite having two roommates, Kiya KB, an interior design intern, managed to carve out a space that was distinctly hers, with careful colour choices. “Three people in a room is quite crowded so I preferred to go with a light colour palette to reduce the clutter,” she says, adding, “Using light colour bedsheets, pillows with some art behind the bed made my space look more spacious. As a focal point, I have a soft, maroon coloured foot rug. I also added some plushies for a cute touch.”

Along with a light, monochromatic colour choices, to make the best of a small space, Akshita Mehra, the creative director and founder of Studio Goya, suggests making careful furniture choices, “Multi-functional furniture that can double up as something else can be a good way to keep clutter away and keep the room breezy and open. Some things you can try doing are placing drawers under the bed, and moving any racks or bookshelves to one corner so they are less heavy on the eye,” she says, adding that a large free-standing mirror can also create the illusion of more space.