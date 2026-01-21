11 hotels in Bengaluru fined Rs 1 lakh for using banned plastic, poor hygiene

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) imposed penalties totalling Rs 1 lakh on 11 hotels for using banned single-use plastic and violating hygiene norms during inspections conducted in the Mahadevapura division.

The action was carried out in the presence of Joint Commissioner K Dakshayini, who said strict measures would be taken against violators to safeguard public health and ensure compliance with government regulations.

“The inspections were conducted following complaints that several restaurants and cloud kitchens were operating without maintaining basic hygiene standards and were using banned single-use plastic,” Dakshayini said.

A team comprising health officers and engineers inspected the establishments, many of which were found to be operating in unhygienic conditions.

“These kitchens cater mainly to food delivery platforms. If such violations go unchecked, they could lead to infections, food poisoning and gastroenteritis,” she added.

Officials pointed out that Bellandur ward (150), which houses several IT companies and PG accommodations, has a high dependence on food delivery services, increasing the risk of a public health outbreak.

“During inspections, we found that apart from using banned plastic, two of the 11 kitchens did not have trade licences. Penalties were imposed and notices issued, warning the owners to obtain licences and strictly adhere to civic norms,” Dakshayini said.