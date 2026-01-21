BMTC suspends three conductors over UPI misuse

BENGALURU: Three BMTC bus conductors have been suspended for serious misconduct after they were found diverting ticket fare collections through personal UPI scanners instead of the Corporation-issued devices, on Tuesday.

According to BMTC officials, the conductors were issuing tickets to passengers but collecting the fare amounts through their personal UPI accounts, bypassing the officially provided BMTC UPI scanner-linked ticketing system.

The act was termed a clear violation of Corporation rules, financial discipline and established ticketing procedures.

Following a detailed inspection and internal enquiry, the allegations were substantiated and immediate disciplinary action was initiated.

The suspended conductors are Suresh S, from the North East zone, allegedly involved in diverting Rs 47,257; Manchegowda, a driver-cum-conductor from the South zone, accused of diverting Rs 54,358 on December 16, 2025; and Ashwak Khan, a conductor from the North East zone, linked to a diversion of Rs 3,206 on December 17, 2025.