Bottoms Up: Bengaluru cements its place as India's leading cocktail city

After years of oversized, heavily themed venues, Bose believes Bengaluru’s drinkers now crave spaces that feel warm and lived-in. He points to the old-school mood of the new Woodside Inn and the sharp, sound-led personality of Bar Doubble as signs of this shift. Wine in Progress, he adds, proved that even a rough-edged setting could succeed if the experience felt authentic.

The audience itself has evolved. Kapoli sees guests drinking less but better, valuing balance over strength. Kerkar notes that many patrons are well-travelled and comfortable with complexity, but still want drinks they can return to. At Dali & Gala, cocktails are designed to be visually expressive yet repeatable. Raval observes a parallel shift in intent. “There’s been a move from volume to value, from familiarity to experimentation. Guests are more informed and willing to engage with complex menus if the purpose is clear.”

Bose offers the long view. Once known for pub culture and later for craft beer, Bengaluru has now evolved into India’s cocktail capital. Among international bartenders, he notes, there is a familiar saying: a great bar is only five per cent about what is in the glass and ninety-five per cent about what surrounds it.

Vikram Achanta, founder of Tulleeho and co-founder of 30BestBarsIndia, recalls that a decade ago, the city was seen as price-sensitive and wary of high-concept bars, with Copitas as a rare exception. ZLB23 changed that perception, proving that premium, idea-led formats could thrive.

Today, he describes Bengaluru as a talent incubator, confident, collaborative and supported by an audience willing to engage early. In the process, the city has not merely caught up with global cocktail culture; it has learned to shape it on its own terms.