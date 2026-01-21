Immersive workshop brings together strangers to transform walls to mural art

On a quiet Sunday morning in Bengaluru, strangers gather around a blank wall, sleeves rolled up, paint-splattered within minutes. Phones are forgotten, small talk turns into laughter and by the end of three hours, there is a heart-to-art conversation both on the wall and within the people standing before it.

The brain behind this initiative is a doctor-turned- artist Bhoomika Ananth, who found her voice on concrete walls. What began as a deeply personal act of survival during the pandemic has today grown into Wall as Your Canvas, a city-wide movement where art becomes therapy, walls become classrooms and strangers become collaborating artistes. “Painting became the only thing that kept me grounded. It was how I coped and how I stayed sane during a time when everything else felt out of control,” she shares.

The turning point came when both her parents were hospitalised with COVID. With canvases running out, Ananth began painting on her own body, before realising that even that surface felt limiting. “I understood that my body wasn’t a big enough space for what I needed to express, and that’s when the idea of painting on walls occurred to me,” she recalls. What began within the confines of her parents’ home soon expanded outward when a friend offered her a wall at his father’s office. “That wall made me realise murals could transform spaces and give them identity, while also giving me an identity I hadn’t explored,” she adds.