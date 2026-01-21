Jurisdiction lapse in murder case costs Bengaluru inspector his job

BENGALURU: The police inspector of Jnanabharati police station in the South West Division of the Bengaluru City Police was suspended on Tuesday on charges of dereliction of duty. The inspector, identified as Ravi, was suspended for allegedly failing to conduct a proper investigation in a murder case, a senior police officer said.

An 18-year-old youth was kidnapped and murdered near Mangammanagudde in Manganahalli on September 7, 2025. When the victim’s mother approached the Jnanabharati Police Station to file a complaint, Ravi reportedly stated that the crime scene did not fall within the station’s jurisdiction and registered a zero FIR, subsequently transferring the case to the Tavarekere Police Station.

However, on September 13, the Tavarekere police returned the case, stating that Mangammanagudde falls under the jurisdiction of the Jnanabharati Police Station. Following this, the Jnanabharati police resumed the probe, arrested the accused,.

An internal inquiry later found that Ravi had failed to correctly ascertain the police station’s jurisdiction and did not act promptly to initiate the probe.