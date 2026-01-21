Panchayat staff will train GBA poll officers on ballot paper

BENGALURU: As Bengaluru will go to the polls with ballot papers, tahsildars and panchayat members will now be roped in to train staffers at the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

Since these staffers have continued to use ballot papers for panchayat elections, they know how to handle ballot papers, and the State Election Commission is roping them in to train staffers, who will be overseeing the election process in Bengaluru, said State Election Commissioner GS Sangreshi.

“Bengalurueans last voted using ballot papers in 2001. It has been 20-25 years. Ballot papers are not banned or prohibited by courts or the Election Commission. They can still be used. Some training will be needed now for this system. But it will be done, just like the routine exercise for all elections. This time, however, a little more attention will be given,” he elaborated.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority Election Governance Rules and Act mentions the use of ballot papers or EVMs for elections.

“Weighing all aspects and maintaining a balance, it was decided to use ballot papers. Many people who will vote now and those of this generation have not seen ballot papers and this form of voting,” he said.

Election officials at the Greater Bengaluru Authority said the staff will need complete training on using ballot papers.

‘Extra staff will be needed to check, verify ballot papers’

“They have to unlearn the earlier process of counting and verifying, and adapt to the ballot paper system. This will be a Herculean task in the coming summer months, especially when everyone will be on vacation mode after the budget,” said an election official, seeking anonymity.