Bengaluru may skip Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 as city unprepared, risks tarnishing ‘Brand Bengaluru’ image

BENGALURU: While other city corporations across the country have already begun the work for the Swachh Survekshan survey, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) hasn’t started yet, said Solid Waste Management experts.

Bengaluru ended up as the fifth dirtiest city in India last year. The erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is GBA now, ended up securing 36th national rank out of 40 in the Swachh Survekshan survey 2024-2025 rankings.

Experts are advising that Bengaluru, which is not fully prepared, should better skip the 2025-2026 survey, instead of taking part and ending up among the most dirtiest cities in the country, affecting the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ image, which has already taken a severe beating due to the city’s poor infrastructure and traffic.

V Ram Prasad, Solid Waste Management expert and founder of Friends of Lakes, said, “While there is provision for Bengaluru to either compete as one unit or take part as five different corporations, there is no clarity yet. In the last survey, BBMP was one corporation, which was not split into five corporations. Earlier, the survey was done only between February and March. However, the evaluation methodology has undergone a lot of change and every month, participants must update self-attested data, geo-tagged photos, and documents on various parameters.”

Prasad, who has worked with the erstwhile BBMP related to the Swachh Survekshan, said given the condition that the participants have to update data monthly, and that the five different corporations came into existence only in September last year, it would be difficult for corporations to compete individually.