BIFFes from January 29, 225 films from 70 countries to be on show

BENGALURU: The 17th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on January 29 on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha. This edition will showcase around 225 films from more than 70 countries.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, secretary to the Department of Information and Public Relations, BB Cauvery, said that festival is titled ‘Stree Endare Ashthe Saake’ (‘Woman As She Is’), carrying the tagline ‘Woman: Shared Sensibilities, A Collective Voice for Equality’, which is inspired by writer GS Shivarudrappa’s literary work.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival is the participation and screening of over 60 films directed by women filmmakers, she added. There will be film academic events daily, including panel discussions, lectures, master classes, and interactions with experts on filmmaking, its technology, screenwriting, and the film industry.

Further, a photo exhibition showcasing the 91 Years of glorious Kannada Cinema Culture will be held at the main festival venue. That apart, centenary tributes to legendary singer, musician Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika and Egyptian film director Youssef Chahine, remembrance film screenings for the recently departed stalwarts Padma Bhushan B Saroja Devi (restored ‘Amarashilpi Jakanachari’ film) and M S Umesh (Golmaal Radhakrishna) will be held. “Celebrating the artistry of actor and director Shankar Nag, his directorial ‘Accident’, which was recently digitized, will be screened,” said an official.

The valedictory will be held on February 6 at the Sulochana Theatre, and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over.