Doctor arrested for murdering elderly uncle, aunt with anaesthesia in Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: The suspicious death of an elderly couple in Bhadravati took a dramatic turn on Tuesday (January 20) with the arrest of an Ayurvedic doctor, Mallesh, by the Bhadravathi police.

Superintendent of Police B Nikhil told mediapersons that investigations revealed that Jayamma (75) and her husband Chandrappa (78), residents of the Bhootanagudi area of Bhadravati, were murdered after being administered an excessive dose of anaesthesia. The accused, Dr Mallesh, is Chandrappa’s nephew.

According to the police, Mallesh, who was burdened with heavy loans, had demanded Rs 15 lakh from Chandrappa. When his uncle refused, Mallesh allegedly decided to take revenge. On Tuesday, under the pretext of treating his uncle and aunt for varicose veins, Mallesh injected them with an excessive dose of anaesthesia, causing a sudden drop in blood pressure and leading to death.

The accused reportedly made the couple lie down separately and then pawned about 80 grams of gold ornaments belonging to them. The ornaments have since been seized by the police. Mallesh allegedly used the money to clear his loan and retained Rs 50,000 in his bank account. With no immediate clues, the case initially appeared to be a natural death, the SP said. However, sustained investigation led to the arrest of the accused within 24 hours.

Initially registered as a case of unnatural death, it has now been converted into a murder case. Police said Mallesh administered nearly 50 mg of anaesthesia, and the source of the drug is being investigated.The deceased couple had three children, and Mallesh was the last person to visit their house.

The case was registered even before the postmortem examination. Police said Mallesh had earlier worked in two private hospitals in Shivamogga.

He hails from B Beeranahalli in Holehonnur hobli. Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash Rathod, Police Inspector Nagamma, and staff members Sunil, Halappa, Basavaraj and others were involved in the operation.