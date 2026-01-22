Domestic disputes end in two murders in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The RR Nagar police have arrested two including a 29-year-old for allegedly strangling his wife to death on suspicion of illicit relationship and staged the murder as suicide by hanging, on January 10. The deceased has been identified as Asha S. The accused, Virupaksha Gowda, who runs a chaat shop and is a resident of Chansandra and a native of Tumakuru, and his friend and helper at the chaat shop, Pundalka Jaanappa Lamani (19), a native of Vijayapura, were arrested.

The police said that Asha and Virupaksha got married about six years ago. For the past year, the couple had been having disputes, and for the last one and a half months they had been living separately and had applied for divorce. On January 10, Asha, who was staying in a rented room, was found hanging from a ceiling fan using her saree.

The post-mortem report revealed that she had been strangled to death. Based on CCTV footage and other technical evidence, the police arrested the two accused on January 14.

In another case, the Bommanahalli police arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her husband to death following a domestic dispute. The incident took place at their house in Hongasandra on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Murugesh (50). The accused, Lakshmi, and the deceased were both daily-wage workers. Murugesh was an alcoholic and would frequently quarrelling with his wife.During a fight, she allegedly stabbed him. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.