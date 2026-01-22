Five get life imprisonment in murder case in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A city sessions court has sentenced five accused to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case registered at the Parappana Agrahara police station in 2011.

The case pertains to the murder of Basavaraju, who was attacked and killed on March 21, 2011, at 9th Cross, Chennakeshava Nagar. Two others, Ashwathnarayan and Raju, sustained grievous injuries. Police had registered cases of murder and attempted murder. After completion of the trial, the 63rd Sessions Court, on January 20, found the five accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment along with a fine.

The convicted are Kaddibabu, Chinnappa, Burugappa, Antony Swamy and K Srinivasa. Another accused, Ramesh, died during the trial and proceedings against him were abated.

The probe was carried out by the then inspector of Parappana Agrahara police station, V K Vasudev, currently serving as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Madivala Sub-Division, along with his team. The prosecution was led by Special Public Prosecutor B Venkataraju and advocate Rani Vaidya.