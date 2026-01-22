Karnataka orders strict compliance with NHRC safety norms for sleeper buses

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Transport Department has issued urgent directions to all bus operators and bus body builders in the state to strictly comply with prescribed safety norms for sleeper coaches, following directions from the National Human Rights Commission and recommendations of the Central Institute of Road Transport.

The directions were issued at a meeting convened on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy at the Office of the Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety. The review meeting followed a recent circular from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways aimed at preventing overloading and the illegal carriage of goods in passenger vehicles.

Bus operators were instructed to immediately comply with NHRC road safety guidelines, which include eight mandatory safety measures. Owners have been directed to submit detailed compliance reports, including vehicle number, class, registering authority, investigating officer details and case reference numbers.

The mandated measures include removal of driver partition doors and sliders fitted to sleeper berths, installation of a minimum 10-kg fire extinguisher in the designated green zone, provision of emergency exits and safety hammers, and installation of Fire Detection and Suppression Systems (FDSS). Buses built using chassis extensions have been ordered to be withdrawn from operation with immediate effect.

The department has also directed that registration of buses will be permitted only through Form 22 or Form 22A, with mandatory approval from recognised testing agencies.