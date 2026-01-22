Leopard mauls man to death in MM Hills in Karnataka

MYSURU: A pilgrimage to Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hills ended in tragedy after a leopard attacked and killed a man in the Talubetta (foothills) forests, triggering widespread concern among devotees and local residents. The deceased Praveen was part of a group of pilgrims undertaking the annual padayatra to MM Hills.

The fatal attack occurred late Tuesday night when the devotees were walking along the roadside through a forest stretch near Talubetta. The group had begun their journey on foot from Cheeranahalli village in Mandya district.

According to preliminary reports, the group noticed a leopard perched on a roadside retaining wall. As the devotees scattered in different directions, Praveen went missing. When he failed to return, his companions searched the surrounding area and later found bloodstains near the spot where he was last seen. Unable to trace him, they alerted the forest department and police.

A joint search operation was launched on Wednesday morning by forest officials and police. After several hours, Praveen’s body was found inside a deep gorge, with the leopard feeding on it. Officials said the leopard had mauled him, inflicting severe injuries to the neck, chest and head, and dragged the body nearly 1km into the forest.

Due to the absence of crackers or firearms, forest and police personnel found it difficult to drive the animal away before retrieving the body. Chamarjaanagar DC Sri Roopa has ordered a ban on trekking and padayatra and also travelling via bike to Male Mahadeshwara Hills temporarily until the leopard is captired.

DCF of MM Hills Wildlife Division Bhaskar said earlier, only during Shivaratri and Deepavali months, devotees would walk during the night but now many devotees undertake the pilgrimage to MM Hills on foot even during night hours.