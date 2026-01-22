Natural farming boosts women’s livelihoods, says minister

BENGALURU: Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Livelihood and Entrepreneurship Dr Sharanaprakash R Patil on Wednesday said natural farming must evolve into a sustainable and dignified livelihood, with women playing a central role.

He was speaking at the National Conference on Natural Farming, jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and the Karnataka Department of Livelihood and Entrepreneurship in Bengaluru. Patil said the State government has accorded high priority to livelihood generation, particularly for women, by promoting chemical-free and low-cost farming practices. He noted that women are emerging as a dominant force in Karnataka’s natural farming movement, driving change at the grassroots level.

Under the Karnataka State Rural Livelihoods Mission (SRLM)–Sanjeevini, women self-help groups (SHGs) are actively practising natural farming and leading allied enterprises. Many women have been trained as Krushi Sakhis and community resource persons, while others are engaged in bio-input production, processing and value addition, he said.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, Patil said over 5.26 lakh SHG members have been trained in soil health management, climate-resilient agriculture, branding and market linkages, creating skilled rural employment and improving incomes.