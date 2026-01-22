No bar on degree certificates for doctors pending compulsory service: Karnataka government

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has issued a clarification on the implementation of the Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses Act, 2012, resolving long-standing confusion over medical registration, degree certificates and retention of original documents.

The Health and Family Welfare Department clarified that there is no restriction under the Act on issuing final degree certificates or course completion certificates to medical graduates who are required to undergo compulsory service.

Addressing grievances raised by postgraduate students, the government stated that colleges cannot withhold original documents submitted at the time of PG admission. The return of original certificates has no linkage with compulsory service, as the Act does not permit colleges to retain candidates’ documents.

The order further clarified that candidates who have not completed compulsory service may be granted temporary or conditional registration, enabling them to treat patients and prescribe medicines independently. The Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) will issue such registrations with a clear condition that candidates must report for compulsory service when called upon. Failure to comply may result in action, including the removal of the candidate’s name from the KMC register.

The government also announced that candidates will no longer be required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Health and Family Welfare Department for registration purposes. It noted that the KEA already obtains an undertaking or bond from candidates during counselling, eliminating the need for any additional bond.