Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur RTO conducts blood donation camp

BENGALURU: The Regional Transport Office of Yeshwanthpur organised a blood donation camp on Thursday as part of the National Road Safety Month.

Regional Transport Officer B Srinivasa Prasad formally inaugurated the camp, highlighting the importance of road safety and voluntary blood donation. Prasad stressed that most road accidents happen due to negligence and lack of awareness among drivers and riders, and added that road safety education was as important and essential as any life-saving skill.

He also explained the importance of observing National Road Safety Month as a means to encourage awareness about safe driving practices amongst the general public.

Representatives from Sankalpa India Foundation, including Narasimha Shastry and Dr Girish, also participated in the programme.