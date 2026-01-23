East City Corporation razes six-storey illegal building in Whitefield

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) has begun razing a six-floor illegal building at Whitefield. BECC Commissioner DS Ramesh said that an operation was carried out to remove an unauthorised six-storey building constructed without plan approval at Victoria View Layout in Nallurahalli, under the Whitefield subdivision.

Mahadevapura Zone Joint Commissioner Dr. Dakshayini K was deployed to monitor the operation.

“The owner, identified as Srikanth Reddy, has built the unsafe building No-02, Victoria View Layout, Nallurahalli in 1,600 sq ft. The steps in the building were narrow, which poses a risk once innocent people are given access.

Despite notices under sections 313, 248 (1), 248 (2), 248 (3), and 356 of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Act giving an option to remove such illegal building by himself, the owner continued and was on the verge of completion of the unauthorised structure which would be used as a service apartment later,” Dakshayini said.