ED attaches 10 properties worth Rs 20 crore in MUDA scam probe involving CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Zonal Office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached 10 immovable properties under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a few others.

The properties include six illegally allotted MUDA sites, three immovable properties and one commercial building with a market value of Rs. 20.85 crore.

An ED statement on Thursday said that on the basis of an FIR filed by Lokayukta police, Mysuru, the agency has initiated investigation into the alleged scam in the allotment of MUDA sites.

The searches conducted by ED on October 18 and 28, 2024, revealed that the sites were allotted in gross violation of government orders and several other rules. “The searches revealed a deep nexus between MUDA officers/officials and real estate businessmen. Evidence collected reveals payment of cash for allotment of sites as compensation and approval of layouts,” the agency said.

Earlier, in the case, the Central agency had provisionally attached 283 “illegally” allotted MUDA sites and three personal properties.

“Former MUDA commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar, who made large scale illegal allotment of MUDA sites, was arrested under the provisions of PMLA on September 16 last year.

“The investigation has revealed routing and layering of undue gratification obtained by Kumar. Such Proceeds of Crime were used for purchasing immovable properties and construction of a commercial building in the name of his relatives/associates. Investigations revealed that former MUDA chairman SK Marigowda received gratification in the form of sites for illegal allotments he made. The Proceeds of Crime having market value of around Rs 460 crore have been attached so far in the case,” the ED said.