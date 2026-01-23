Encroachers take over government land set aside for cremation ground, bus depot in Bengaluru's Anekal

BENGALURU: Government land meant for cremation ground, bus depot and other government offices have been illegally occupied by land grabbers in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru District.

The accused have converted the land to plots and a few of them have even constructed houses despite being aware that it was government land. The revenue department officials have filed complaints against 16 persons, including five women.

FIR has been registered against Eshwarachari, Hemesh, Jyothi, Narendra Kumar, Mahesh Madivalappa, Ratnamma, Sugunamma, Mani, Harish, Shailaja, Deepa and others for encroaching land in Survey number 11 of Honna Kalasapura village. Venkataswamy Reddy and Prashanth of Kavala Hosahalli are accused of encroaching land meant for the bus depot.

A case of cheating and under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964 has been registered against the accused.

The police are checking if the accused purchased the sites from persons involved in land mafia. The Anekal police have registered two cases. The said land is in survey number 11 of Honna Kalasapura village in Anekal where 16 acres are recorded as gomala (grazing) land, seven acres are in the name of the Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture, Horticulture Department, for Gram Panchayat building, and also reserved for a public cremation ground. The four acre government land which was kept for the construction of the bus depot is in survey number 9 at Kavalahosahalli in Anekal.

“Houses have been constructed illegally. Even after informing the persons who had constructed houses unauthorisedly about the nature of the said government land and instructing them not to construct houses, they have continued to illegally construct houses on government land during holidays and overnight.