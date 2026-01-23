Implement safety measures at schools for Republic Day: Activists

BENGALURU: Following incidents in 2019, 2021, and 2024 where children died while handling flag pole during Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations at schools, Child Rights Trust has written to School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa about safety measures to be taken during the celebrations in school.

Vasudev Sharma, Executive Director of the trust, said, “On August 18, 2019 in Bannikatte in Koppal, five boys died of electrocution while handling the temporarily installed flag pole. In 2021, in Tarikere village in Tumakuru district a 16-year-old died. The main reason for these incidents is negligence.”

He added, “Such incidents can be prevented provided the department and schools take precautions and follow certain safety measures every year during important days of national celebration and sports or annual day. According to the Indian Electricity Act 2003, if a 11 kilowatt electric wire is passing, the building should be at 1.2 meters distance. Any building including schools don’t get a permit if these rules are violated.”