Karnataka tableau not part of Republic Day parade

BENGALURU: The state’s tableau with the theme ‘Millets to Microchip’ will not be part of the 77th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path. Instead, it will be stationed at Bharat Parv at Red Fort, organised by the Ministry of Tourism, where tableaux, regional cuisines, handicrafts and handlooms of states and Union territories are showcased for 30 days.

Information department officials explained: “In 2022, the Union government decided that each state and Union territory will participate alternatively in the parade and at Bharat Parv. Last year, we were part of the parade, so this year our tableau will be stationed at Red Fort. We are not happy, but are not complaining. However, we have voiced the discrimination and special preference given to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, which participate in the parade every year.”

A team of 200 craftsmen was deployed in Delhi to create the tableau at a cost of Rs 2 crore. It showcases Karnataka’s indigenousness and technological innovations. It shows farmers growing millets, native and staple crops of the state. The tableau also shows innovations in aerospace technology, telemedicine, a woman maneuvering a drone and robotics. It also shows the rising sun, which symbolises continuous progress and mobility.

“Through the tableau, we are showing the state’s journey and growth, from heritage to progress, soil to machines, and yet being self-reliant. But due to time restrictions, Karnataka’s tableau will not be part of the parade. The number of states and UTs has been restricted to 15 since 2022,” the officials said.