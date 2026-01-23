North, South City Corporations invite suggestions for GBA budget

BENGALURU: With preparations under way for the maiden budget of the five new city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the South and North City Corporations have invited resident welfare associations, citizens and non-governmental organisations to submit suggestions for the 2026-27 budgets.

Priority areas for the forthcoming budget include infrastructure development, public health and safety, environmental protection, social welfare initiatives, transparent governance and citizen-centric projects. Constructive suggestions in these areas will greatly contribute to the overall development of the city, a press release said.

For Bengaluru South City Corporation, stakeholders can drop their written suggestions in person at the suggestion box in the office of the deputy controller (finance), Corporation Complex Building, Ground Floor, 9th Cross, 9th Main, Jayanagar 2nd Block, or via email at acfsouth@gmail.com. All suggestions must be submitted on or before January 30.

Similarly, citizens and organisations under North City Corporation can place their written representations in the suggestion box at the office of the deputy controller (finance), BNCC building, Amruthahalli Main Road, Byatarayanapura, or via email to dcfbncc@gmail.com. All suggestions must be submitted on or before January 29.