A Heart-to-Art Mantra: Mother-daughter duo behind Art Mantram on what binds their love for art

Yumna, unlike her mother, does not consider herself much of an artist but is a writer and poet who has held several high-level corporate jobs around the world. When Jija called on her to co-found Art Mantram, she was on a gap year, working with student organisation AIESEC. Jija laughs, saying, “When you have a crazy idea, who can you persuade best? Your 18-year-old daughter!” Her younger daughter, Anantica, despite being the artist in the family was excluded due to an accident of age. “She was just 14 and was crying because she was very keen on joining as a founding trustee but she (as a minor) could not. At 40, she still hasn’t forgiven me,” says Jija.

For Yumna, it was a chance to return her mother’s unconditional support. She chose to leave home at 13 for boarding school and had gotten a scholarship at 16 to the US. “If it was completely up to mom, she would have liked to have me stay at home but she never stood in my way for any opportunity. So being able to support her when she had a dream, for me, became important.” She adds, “Fundamentally, what I shared with her was this vision that art should be accessible to everyone, not kept in ivory towers; and that it had the ability to change not just people’s minds, but make a difference in real crisis scenarios.”

While the initial few years saw Yumna mainly pick up whatever work needed to be done – from writing curatorial notes to framing artworks, artist Svetoslav Roerich’s centenary celebrations in 2004, were the start of her taking on a bigger role. Last year, she went from VP to President of Art Mantram. In a full-circle moment, this week’s festivities saw them return to the estate after 22 years, bringing along Russian, Ukrainian and Indian artists to capture the essence of Roerich and veteran actor Devika Rani’s home in the outskirts of Bengaluru. The artists’ work will be exhibited at Four Seasons till the end of January.