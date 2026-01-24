Bengaluru to host 77th Republic Day parade at Manekshaw ground; 37 troops to march, no Tornado bike stunt

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Urban District Administration is all set to host the 77th Republic Day parade at Manekshaw Parade Ground on Monday, January 26. The Greater Bengaluru Authority and Bengaluru City Police will cooperate with the urban body to conduct the event.

37 troops are expected to take part in the parade march.

Interestingly, the crowd-puller bike stunt by 'Tornado' team of ASC Centre will not be part of this year's Republic Day parade.

Officials from district administration said that the Tornado was not a part of the event this year was due to scheduling issues and unavailability of team members.

"One reason is the time limit as the event last year exceeded past 11.45 am. Second being that, team members involved in stunts have been deployed in Delhi and Goa this year," said the official.

The official added that the event will commence 8.58 am. "The Governor will arrive and unfurl the flag at 9 am, receive Guard of Honour and deliver the Republic Day speech. By 11 am the event will conclude," said the official.