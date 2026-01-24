Bengaluru to host 77th Republic Day parade at Manekshaw ground; 37 troops to march, no Tornado bike stunt

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Urban District Administration is all set to host the 77th Republic Day parade at Manekshaw Parade Ground on Monday, January 26. The Greater Bengaluru Authority and Bengaluru City Police will cooperate with the urban body to conduct the event.
37 troops are expected to take part in the parade march.
Interestingly, the crowd-puller bike stunt by 'Tornado' team of ASC Centre will not be part of this year's Republic Day parade.
Officials from district administration said that the Tornado was not a part of the event this year was due to scheduling issues and unavailability of team members.
"One reason is the time limit as the event last year exceeded past 11.45 am. Second being that, team members involved in stunts have been deployed in Delhi and Goa this year," said the official.
The official added that the event will commence 8.58 am. "The Governor will arrive and unfurl the flag at 9 am, receive Guard of Honour and deliver the Republic Day speech. By 11 am the event will conclude," said the official.
Meanwhile, Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said all the preparations like passes, entry and exit, installation of CCTV is almost complete.
"About 1100 people will participate in the parade, including Army, Air Force, CRPF women, especially Tamil Nadu State Police from outside the state, SCUTS, Guides, NCC, Seva Dal and children from various schools, in a total of 37 groups of marching and band," he said, adding that about 1,400 children will participate in a two cultural programs for students.
After the cultural programs, the Governor will distribute prizes to the winners, Rao stated.
Security a top priority:
Following the Bengaluru stadium stampede, the GBA and District Administration has made suitable security arrangements at the venue.
100 CCTV cameras system and four baggage scanners have been set up around the venue. Systematic traffic control arrangements have also been made for security and safety in the ground.
Traffic restrictions will be enforced on January 26 from 8.30 am to 10.30 am.
Adequate number of ambulances and medical personnel have been deployed to respond immediately in case of any unforeseen calamity during the celebrations and several hospitals in the city have been identified and sufficient number of non-medical beds have been reserved.
Ample personnel along with fire engines have been deployed to deal with accidental fire incidents. Separate seating arrangements have been made for the dignitaries/ other invitees/ public coming to watch the Republic Day celebrations as follows.