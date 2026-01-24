Experts call for inclusive future for autistic adults at Global Autism Convention in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The third day of Global Autism Convention 2026 (GAC) organised by the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Centre for Advanced Autism and Developmental Disorders (CARE-ADD) along with other organisations, at St John’s Medical College in Bengaluru, explored the future that one wants for autistic adults in terms of education, jobs, sexuality, marriage and policies by 2035.

At a panel discussion on ‘The future we want for Autistic adults (2035)’, Merry Barua, founder of Action for Autism, said, “We are becoming less inclusive as a society for people with disabilities, especially autism. Family life is not individualistic but more collective. However, in reality, a lot of it is changing, at least in metro cities. The scenario is not changing in a way that it benefits persons with disabilities and particularly people with autism. Earlier, there were family members and friends who would support an autistic kid or provide proper care. This ecosystem is slowly dying.”

Merry was speaking alongside G Vijaya Raghavan, founder, Centre for Autism and other Disabilities Rehabilitation, Research and Education (CADRE), moderated by Dr Henal Shah.

“It is something that should help us reflect on what happened in more developed countries, where institutionalisation was a norm for autism. Family, sibling bonds are some of the strengths we have in our culture. In metro cities, it is all about me and mine, more than us or ours,” Merry added.

Raghavan focused on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, and its lack of implementation when it came to recruiting people with autism. He said, “The 2016 Act is one of the best in the world compared to the one in the USA. But lack of implementation of the Act is a hindrance not just for people with autism but also for people with disabilities.”