Karnataka Lok Bhavan gets hoax bomb threat mail

BENGALURU: Lok Bhavan received a bomb threat email that later turned out to be a hoax, following which a complaint was lodged with the Vidhana Soudha police.

The threat mail was received on January 14, while the complaint was formally registered on January 20.

R Prabhu Shankar, Chief Security Administrative Officer to the Governor at Lok Bhavan, filed a complaint against unknown people for sending a threatening email to the Governor’s official email ID. The message contained allegations relating to the treatment of constables in Tamil Nadu and claimed the threat was intended to press for the implementation of the 1979 Nainar Das Police Union recommendations.

The email further made claims about an impending attack involving explosives at the Governor’s office. Following this, the security agencies conducted checks, and the threat was later found to be false, police said. Further investigation is under way to trace the sender of the email.