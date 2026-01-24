Karnataka police chief directs units, squads to track missing kids, adults in all stations

BENGALURU: State Police Chief Dr MA Saleem has issued a circular to unit officers across the state to strengthen investigation, monitoring and coordination in cases of missing children and missing persons by constituting district/division Missing Persons Units (MPU) and Missing Persons Squads (MPS).

The circular, dated January 21, was sent in compliance with directions issued by courts that cases of missing children and persons are to be treated with utmost seriousness, urgency and sensitivity. Courts have observed that delay, casual approach, or lack of coordination in such cases may result in irreversible harm, including trafficking, exploitation and loss of life. The circular states that in view of the constitutional obligation of the State to protect life and liberty, it is imperative that investigation, monitoring and follow-up of missing cases are institutionalised, accountable and technology-driven.

According to the circular, each District/Commissionerate shall constitute a District Missing Persons Unit (DMPU) at the District Police Office/other COPs/all divisions in Bengaluru City Commissionerate. The DMPU shall function under the DCRB/CCRB and be responsible for collection, collation, analysis and review of data relating to missing children and adults. The DMPU shall function under the overall supervision of Addl. SP(Crime) / DCP(Crime) of the respective District/ Other Commissionerates/ DCP of divisions in the Bengaluru City Commissionerate.

The DMPU shall act as the nodal coordination unit for inter-district, inter-state and inter-agency communication in missing cases.Missing Persons Squad: Every police station shall have a MPS comprising a PSI as in-charge, four staffers drawn from head constable/police constable cadre, including a woman head constable/woman constable.

The MPS shall function under the overall supervision of the PI/CPI of the police station. It shall ensure prompt registration, immediate field action, investigation, sustained follow-up, and documentation in all missing cases.