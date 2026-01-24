Namma 112, Hoysala stop child marriage in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Namma 112 staff successfully prevented a child marriage following a complaint by a member of public. On Thursday, the person after noticing an attempt to conduct a child marriage in Kodichikkanahalli in Roopena Agrahara in Bommanahalli police station limits immediately informed ‘Namma 112’.

Namma 112 staff relayed the information to Hoysala-209 personnel. Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Suresh and head constable Umesh Nagannavar who were in the patrolling vehicle rushed to the spot and stopped the ceremony after verifying the details.

“The policemen identified a seventeen-year-old girl and an eighteen-year-old boy. The policemen counseled the parents and other family members about the legal provisions under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and explained the consequences of violating the law.

As a result, the marriage was successfully prevented,” according to a press note from the office of the Commissioner of Police.