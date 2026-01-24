No more waste: Flowers from Lalbagh show to be recycled

BENGALURU: Every flower and foliage from the 219th edition of Lalbagh Flower Show will be reused and recycled, making sure nothing goes to waste, making way to a sustainable environment friendly disposal.
This year’s show has been designed around the life of renowned Kannada writer and environmentalist, K P Poornachandra Tejaswi. Lakhs of visitors from all ages witnessed the replica of writer’s house, animals and birds made in a variety of exotic flowers, statues of Tejasvi and Kuvempu, his father and poet, riding a scooter.
Additional Director of Horticulture (Parks and Gardens), M Jagadeesha said, “Of the total 35 lakh variety flowers used in the flower show, 23 lakh of them are potted flowers.
When the seeds are mature from these potted flowers, they are harvested and new pot of flowers are cultivated again. Around nine lakh flowers used in the decoration will be turned into compost or manure. This manure will be used for cultivation in Lalbagh itself.”
He added, “These flowers are put in the pits created in Lalbagh and it will take six to seven months for these flowers and other foliage to be converted into compost. We add earthworms and keep adding little water in the pit to process it into compost.
Besides, a lot of these cut flowers are used for colour extraction and making incense sticks by private organisations and NGOs. The NGOs are yet to come forward to take these cut flowers for colour extraction.”
Meanwhile, the statues of writer Tejaswi will be sent to the Tejaswi Prathishtana located on Kottigehara Road. Prajwal from the Prathistana, said, “Since the museum is open for the public, all the statues will be installed here.
This decision was taken even before the flower show began. It will attract more visitors especially youngsters to visit the museum. In the coming days, the Prathistana is also planning to construct the dormitories that will function as accommodation for researchers who come to conduct research work in the Western Ghats.”
The 13-day show is open till Monday.