No more waste: Flowers from Lalbagh show to be recycled

BENGALURU: Every flower and foliage from the 219th edition of Lalbagh Flower Show will be reused and recycled, making sure nothing goes to waste, making way to a sustainable environment friendly disposal.

This year’s show has been designed around the life of renowned Kannada writer and environmentalist, K P Poornachandra Tejaswi. Lakhs of visitors from all ages witnessed the replica of writer’s house, animals and birds made in a variety of exotic flowers, statues of Tejasvi and Kuvempu, his father and poet, riding a scooter.

Additional Director of Horticulture (Parks and Gardens), M Jagadeesha said, “Of the total 35 lakh variety flowers used in the flower show, 23 lakh of them are potted flowers.

When the seeds are mature from these potted flowers, they are harvested and new pot of flowers are cultivated again. Around nine lakh flowers used in the decoration will be turned into compost or manure. This manure will be used for cultivation in Lalbagh itself.”