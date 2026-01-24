'Parking plan' on the anvil to streamline Jayanagar traffic

BENGALURU: In order to bring growing traffic menace in and around Jayanagar under control, Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh held a meeting with traffic police, engineers from the civic body and other stakeholders on Friday. It was decided to implement a new parking policy in Jayanagar, construction of road humps where necessary, installation of pedestrian safety measures, lane markings and warning signs.

At the meeting, it was proposed to build multi-storey parking complexes in Jayanagar under the budget grant or public-private partnership (PPP) model. The commissioner instructed traffic police to identify suitable areas for this. “Traffic police were given the responsibility of identifying ‘Vending Zone’ and ‘No Vending Zone’ for street vendors so that traffic is not obstructed,” said Ramesh.

Traffic police officials requested the relocation of bus stops at Raghavendra Mutt, Ragigudda, East End Circle Junction and 40th Cross Road on RV Road to facilitate traffic. He instructed officers of the traffic engineering cell of the corporation to take action in this regard.

As pedestrian rights have been a debatable issue here due to heavy traffic and motorists disrespecting such rights, officials said steps will be taken to construct skywalks at Vega City Mall, Forum Mall and Banashankari junctions for the safety of pedestrians.

Pledge ceremony for Voters’ Day

As part of National Voters’ Day celebrations, the Commissioner, officers and staff of Bengaluru South City Corporation administered the voting pledge to students of CIMS College, Jayanagar. With the aim of creating awareness among young voters and increasing voting rate, the Commissioner distributed voter ID cards to new young voters. They called upon every eligible young man and woman to register their names on the voters’ list and vote to strengthen democracy.