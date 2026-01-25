66 visually impaired students to be part of Republic Day parade in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: It has been 43 years since students of Shree Ramana Maharishi Academy for the Blind and 28 years since wards of Samarthanam Trust for the Blind have been taking part in the Republic Day Parade held at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru.

What makes it unique is that they have not missed a single year to be part of the march. Ananth, a special trainer for the partially and fully visually impaired students at Shree Ramana Maharishi Academy, said, “This year, 33 students are participating in the march past. Of them, six are 100% blind, while the rest are partially blind. What is more special this year is that Class 5 students are part of this march. Every year, partially blind students lead the march.

They cannot see objects and people clearly, but can see the light and step ahead. They hold a rod which is 10 metres long and perform the march past.” Devaraj from Samarthanam said, “35 students are participating. Of them, 32 will be part of the march, while three will be in reserve. Twelve students are 100% blind, while the rest are partially blind.

Samarthanam has two special trainers. While the partially blind students have a trainer who is partially blind, 100% blind students have a similar trainer. Only those who have conditions similar to students can train them.”

He said, “The march improves their posture, better balance, coordination, confidence and they start moving independently in straight lines without anybody’s support.” Ananth said, “The students are trained by holding their hands. We tell them to turn their face and salute the flag. They understand dhaye, bhaye and peeche so it is not much of a task for us. The training begins a month before Republic Day.”