Ayurveda doctor, right wing activist attempts suicide near Vidhana Soudha

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old ayurvedic doctor allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison in front of Vidhana Soudha on Saturday. He accused the police of harassing him for identifying alleged “illegal Bangladeshi” residents in the city and filing complaints against them.

The man -- Nagendra Shiru, a resident of Begur and a right-wing activist -- was shifted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where doctors said he is out of danger.

The incident occurred around 11.15 am and Nagendra tried to consume pesticide. The police and public rescued him. It is alleged that Nagendra had consumed a small quantity of pesticide before reaching Vidhana Soudha and also informed the media.

A case had been registered against Nagendra earlier at the Soladevanahalli police station. Learning about the case and the possibility of his arrest, he had allegedly gone into hiding. After the news of Nagendra’s suicide attempt was telecast on TV, the Soladevanahalli sub-inspector filed a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station, under Section 226 (attempt to commit suicide to compel or restrain public servants from discharging their lawful duties) of BNS.

The incident drew a sharp reaction from the opposition BJP, which accused the Congress government of harassing Nagendra for exposing alleged illegal Bangladeshis.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)