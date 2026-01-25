Constable held for sexually harassing PU student in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A police constable was arrested by the Upparpete police for allegedly sexually harassing a first-year PU student at Freedom Park recently.

The accused, Yamuna Naik, is a constable at RT Nagar Police Station. Yamuna Naik was deployed on duty at Freedom Park, during which he allegedly sexually harassed the PU student. Following the incident, the student filed a complaint at the Upparpete Police Station.

In another case, the Madiwala police have arrested four men for allegedly harassing a woman and assaulting her fiancé while under the influence of alcohol.

The incident occurred near Maruti Nagar around 1 am on January 19. The accused are Mohith, Vijaykumar, Tejaswi, and David, all aged between 25 and 35.

The accused were partying at a house in Maruti Nagar, and two of them stepped out to buy cigarettes. While returning, they allegedly passed a vulgar comment at a woman. When the woman’s fiancé questioned them about their behaviour, the accused called two of their friends from the house and assaulted him. When the woman tried to intervene, the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The police registered a case under Sections 79 and 115 (petty organised crime) of the BNS, and arrested the four accused.