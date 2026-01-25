Inequality in access to education high: Professor Sukhadeo Thorat

BENGALURU: Prof Sukhadeo Thorat, who has drafted the State Education Policy (SEP), said the latest data of 2017-18 of National Sample Survey (NSS) shows that enrolment rate of lower income groups in higher education is only 13 percent while higher income group enrolment rate is 53 percent. He said the inter-group inequality in access to education is very high.

He was speaking at a people’s parliament organised at M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology by All India Save Education Committee to discuss the People’s Education Policy in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Thorat said: “The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 does not address the gap in enrollment rates among lower-income level groups. As against the national average of 30 percent or 26 percent, the ST enrollment rate is only 5%, SC is 16%, OBC is 48% and higher caste is close to 40.

Inter-social group disparity, inter-personal disparity is based on income and also gender disparity. So this is the status of universal education and access to higher education in India.”