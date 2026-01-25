Karnataka government bans outside food for prisoners

BENGALURU: To strengthen prison security and streamline administration, the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Department for the first time has framed detailed regulations governing the supply of food, clothing and bedding to civil prisoners and unconvicted criminal (undertrial) prisoners from private sources. The new rules came into force with immediate effect.

Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Kumar, said on X, that the regulations are issued under Section 30 of the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963, and the decision has been taken considering concerns related to prison safety, security, staff shortage, overcrowding, administrative feasibility and health issues. All prisoners are being provided adequate food, clothing and bedding by the department in accordance with existing laws and prison manuals.

While cooked food from private sources is barred, a limited quantity of uncooked and packaged food items are permitted during admission or interviews, subject to strict inspection. These include fresh fruits under 2kg per person per week, dry fruits, bakery and confectionery items up to half a kg are allowed. No other food items will be permitted. Only two pairs of outer cloths and two pairs of inner garments, in addition to the clothes worn at the time of admission. The regulations apply uniformly to all prisons across Karnataka and cover only civil prisoners and undertrial prisoners.