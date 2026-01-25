Karnataka HC stays investigation against man for driving noisy Lamborghini

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court stayed probe into a suo motu criminal case registered by the Kengeri traffic police against a man for driving a Lamborghini car that was roaring beyond the permitted decibel levels. The accused, Chiranth BR, was driving his father’s car.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on January 23, questioning the legality of the crime registered for offences under Section 281 of the BNS, 2023 and Sections 120 and 177 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

They slapped a fine on Chiranth which he paid. He is said to have driven the car in a reckless manner on December 14 and 19, 2025, which was videographed and circulated on social media. The petitioner stated that despite the fine being paid for the said offences, the crime was registered on the score that he had not changed the retrofitted silencer.

Chiranth's counsel submitted that the car was part of a group of Lamborghinis being driven from Mysuru to Bengaluru as part of an expedition organised by the showroom in Bengaluru. The petitioner had paid Rs 8,500 for the noise before the FIR was registered one-and-a-half months later. The retrofitted silencer has also been changed.

His counsel argued that the petitioner had no scope for driving fast on the busy road. If this is considered fast driving then all vehicles in the state have to be booked.

The court said that with the fine taken, it deems it appropriate to stall further investigation against the petitioner till the next date. The court stated that the petitioner will have to do community service as per BNS.