No Tornado bike stunt at R-Day parade in Bengaluru this year

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Urban District Administration, along with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the Bengaluru City Police, will host the 77th Republic Day parade at the Manekshaw Parade Ground on Monday. As part of the event, 37 contingents will participate in the parade march.

Unlike previous years, the popular bike stunt by the ‘Tornado’ team of the ASC Centre will not be part of this year’s celebrations. According to the district administration, the decision was taken for two reasons.

“Last year, the event exceeded 11.45 am due to time constraints. Additionally, the Tornado team has been split and deployed in Delhi and Goa this year,” an official said. This year’s programme will begin at 8.58 am, with the Governor unfurling the national flag at 9 a.m., followed by the guard of honour and the Republic Day address. The event is scheduled to conclude by 11 am.