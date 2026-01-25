No Tornado bike stunt at R-Day parade in Bengaluru this year

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Urban District Administration, along with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the Bengaluru City Police, will host the 77th Republic Day parade at the Manekshaw Parade Ground on Monday. As part of the event, 37 contingents will participate in the parade march.
Unlike previous years, the popular bike stunt by the ‘Tornado’ team of the ASC Centre will not be part of this year’s celebrations. According to the district administration, the decision was taken for two reasons.
“Last year, the event exceeded 11.45 am due to time constraints. Additionally, the Tornado team has been split and deployed in Delhi and Goa this year,” an official said. This year’s programme will begin at 8.58 am, with the Governor unfurling the national flag at 9 a.m., followed by the guard of honour and the Republic Day address. The event is scheduled to conclude by 11 am.
GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said all preparations, including the issuance of passes, entry and exit arrangements, and installation of CCTV cameras, were almost complete. “About 1,100 people will participate in the parade, including contingents from the Army, Air Force, CRPF women, Tamil Nadu State Police, Scouts and Guides, NCC, Seva Dal and schoolchildren, forming a total of 37 marching and band groups,” he said.
Around 400 children will take part in two cultural programmes organised by the Police Department. Security has been significantly strengthened following an incident last year in which an intruder stormed the parade ground and threw a paper in protest against the government over employment issues.
The GBA and the district administration have made extensive bandobast arrangements, including the installation of 100 CCTV cameras and four baggage scanners, along with systematic traffic control measures. Adequate ambulances and medical personnel have been deployed.