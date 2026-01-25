Officials must personally inspect wards, voter list: GBA chief Maheshwar Rao

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Saturday instructed officials to conduct the voter list-related processes in a regular and transparent manner, ahead of GBA elections.

Addressing a meeting at the Town Hall, he said, “A revised circular was issued by the State Election Commission on January 22 for the GBA elections.

Accordingly, officials of all the five urban corporations were instructed to take appropriate steps and act responsibly. Officers in the respective urban corporations should personally inspect the ward boundaries and avoid confusion,” he said.

Voter registration officers (revenue officers) should devote 2-3 hours every day prioritising election work along with property tax collection and to prepare the voter list without any loopholes, Rao said.

He directed officers to ensure that booth level officers (BLOs) visit every house during the voter list revision and keep the relevant documents properly while carrying out the process of addition, correction and deletion.