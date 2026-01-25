Traffic advisory issued for jatras in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of Sri Channarayaswamy Jatra Rathotsava, Deepotsava, Karaga and Pallakki programme from Sunday till Tuesday in the Varthur area in the Whitefield traffic police station limits.

The alternative routes for light vehicles are, vehicles from Gunjur towards Whitefield can take a right turn Near Sri Ram Temple - Gunjur and proceed towards Whitefield from Halasahalli Road via Maduranagar, Sorahunase, Valepura, and Varthur Government College Road, vehicles from Whitefield towards Gunjur can ply from Immadihalli, Valepura Sorahuanse road via Maduranagar towards Gunjur and Varthur Police station, Light vehicles towards Kundalahalli and Marathahalli from Gunjur side can ply through Gunjur KFC Road, Panathur Railway Bridge, and VIBGYOR School Road.

Heavy vehicles from Hoskote via Hopefarm Junction towards Varthur have to proceed towards Sarjapur via the Channasandra route and move towards Sarjapur via Varthur Kodi, Hopefarm and Channasandra route, Vehicles from Sarjapur can ply via Chikka Tirupathi, Dommasandra, Kodati, Bellandur route. Meanwhile, buses from Gunjur BMTC Depot -41 towards Gunjur Varthur can ply via Hosahalli, Maduranagar, Varthur and Nerige Road.