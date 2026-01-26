Bengaluru to host 4-day Lingayat biz conclave

BENGALURU: All roads lead to Palace Grounds from January 29, as the fourth Lingayat Global Business Conclave gears up for a four-day showcase of enterprise and community-driven economic power. With 260 stalls already confirmed and a projected footfall of 60,000 to 1 lakh, the conclave is shaping up to be one of the largest community-led business summits in the state.

Chairman of the organising group and International Lingayat Youth Forum leader Santosh Kenchamba said the conclave is rooted in the idea of self-reliance and dignity. “Community organisation is the foundation of economic strength. This conclave is a platform for the community to unite and grow economically,” he said.

Trustee Satish Moodi told TNIE that participants will arrive from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, besides Karnataka. “We have three categories of stalls -- Rs 35,000, Rs 45,000 and Rs 55,000 -- while premium stalls vary from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. There are also 20 socio-economic stalls given as charity to mutts and small traders,” he said.

It will be inaugurated on January 29 by Sri Sri Siddalinga Mahaswamigalu of Siddaganga Mutt, in the presence of senior leaders and cabinet ministers MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre, Sharanagouda Darshanapur and Sharan Prakash Patil.