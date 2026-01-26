Congestion rank exposes big gaps in mobility planning

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s ranking as the second most congested city in the world in the latest TomTom Traffic Index, has once again drawn attention to the city’s worsening traffic conditions. While the ranking reflects long commute times and slow-moving roads, urban mobility experts say it offers only a limited view of how the city functions and should not drive policy decisions.

The TomTom index measures average travel time for motorised vehicles over fixed distances. Experts caution that focusing on improving this ranking risks pushing cities towards road widening, flyovers and tunnel projects, approaches Bengaluru has relied on for decades with little success.

Ashish Verma, Professor of Transportation Systems Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), said the index captures congestion but ignores how people move using public transport, walking or cycling. “If cities chase this ranking, they will only invest more in road infrastructure, which worsens congestion in the long run,” he said.

Verma pointed out that cities ranking lower on the index are often smaller American cities that are heavily car-dependent and lack strong public transport systems. “That is not a model Bengaluru should aspire to,” he said, adding that cities such as London also perform poorly on the index, despite having robust public transport networks.