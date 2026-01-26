DKS rolls out 25-year plan to fix urban traffic infrastructure

BENGALURU: With traffic snarls choking almost every major city in Karnataka and the patience of investors wearing thin, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday rolled out an ambitious 25-year urban transformation plan, centred around a statewide ‘Traffic Grid’ and a hard push for ease of doing business in the state.

Recalling former chief minister SM Krishna’s vision that Bengaluru should build capacity for the future, Shivakumar said the time for incremental fixes is over. “We cannot afford to waste time. This will be a comprehensive Traffic Grid for all urban areas, not just Bengaluru,” Shivakumar announced.

The plan envisages ring roads for all major cities, strategic widening of roads and a legal framework to ensure that infrastructure keeps pace with growth. Mistakes in projects like the Peripheral Ring Road, which has been unduly delayed, will not be repeated. Already, urban and rural development departments are working in sync, he said.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Shivakumar held over 100 meetings, including discussions with over 45 global companies in AI, data centres, aviation, renewables and electric vehicles. In a calculated move, he refused to sign MoUs at Davos. “Let them come to Karnataka, breathe our air and see our talent before signing,” he said. He promised to dismantle a system where files move through 28 channels. “Time is money.”