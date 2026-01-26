Traffic police plan stakeholders’ meet to ease ORR congestion

The meeting will focus on measures to reduce the dependence on private vehicles by encouraging greater use of public transport and shared mobility options. Officials said the transport department and other related agencies would also be involved to ensure coordinated action.

According to traffic officials, the KR Puram to Iblur ORR stretch alone houses around 500 IT and allied companies, employing nearly 12 lakh people. In addition, thousands of app-based delivery vehicles operate along this corridor, especially during peak hours, placing immense pressure on road capacity and worsening congestion.

Officials pointed out that the TomTom ranking was based on traffic data from just 10 major roads across the city, and among these, the KR Puram-Iblur stretch topped the list, with vehicle volume far exceeding the designed carrying capacity of the road. Vehicles on this corridor reportedly travel multiple times slower than ideal speeds during peak periods, making it a critical bottleneck for city traffic.