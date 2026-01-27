A Winning Blueprint: The BTS of Bengaluru FC's first days, from someone who saw it all

In a quiet bar on Sunday, hours before Bengalureans start to file in and the weekend rush begins, Sunil Chhetri made a virtual appearance to surprise a small group of people gathered to listen to Kunaal Majgaonkar, the former head of content and social media at JSW sports – part of Bengaluru FC’s early days – reveal what went into making the team. Greeted by a surprised silence and then loud cheers, Chhetri said, “Good things happen when you have lots of good people, and when it happens consistently – you get magic. That’s what BFC is.”

Majgoankar took the audience to the beginnings of BFC in July 2013 when it was established by businessman Parth Jindal. With the season set to start in September, they had their work cut out for them. “By the time we had a football club, all the other 11 had signed the best players except Chhetri because he could afford to wait till the last hour to decide where he was going. The other players in the team had injury concerns or bad boy reps,” he said.

Ashley Westwood, the then coach, appears as a driving force, whipping the team into shape, imposing strict rules and fines (chosen by the team itself), the entire team living together in an apartment complex in an area Majgaonkar calls ‘the armpit of Bengaluru’ to make sure the players would not have the energy to bar-hop after practice. “Westwood called everyone and said we’re neither the most talented team nor the most expensive, but we’re going to be the most disciplined, and that is something that will forever remain the base,” said Majgaonkar.