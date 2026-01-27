Bengaluru teen Srishti wins Junior ITF World Tennis Tour, fourth in a row

BENGALURU: 13-year-old tennis star Srishti Kiran from Bengaluru claimed her fourth consecutive ITF junior singles title on Sunday at ITF junior circuit. She won in the singles category at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J30 tournament held in Huamantla (Mexico) during January 19–25, registering 21 wins on her way to the top. In singles category, Kiran sustained pressure on Natalie Tsatsalashvili from Canada to win the tournament in straight sets of 6-4, 6-1.

Her journey to the title included a tough semifinal against Natalia Elena Martinez from USA where the game went to three sets – 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 – with Kiran emerging victorious.

Kiran shone in the doubles category as well. She partnered with Mexico’s Tamara Herman and finished as the runners-up.