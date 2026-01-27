Bengaluru woman dies by suicide, kin allege dowry harassment

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by hanging at her residence near Yediyur in Banashankari police station limits on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Kirthi, a homemaker. She had married Guruprasad (27), a gym trainer, two-and-a-half years ago.

The couple was residing in Yediyur. According to the police, the couple went for a walk on Sunday morning. After returning home, Guruprasad left to play badminton. When he returned later and knocked on the door several times, there was no response.

He then called a friend, broke open the door, and found his wife hanging from the ceiling fan in the room. He immediately alerted the police.

The police said that Kirthi’s parents have lodged a dowry harassment complaint against her husband.

Family members alleged that Guruprasad had earlier harassed his wife and her family over dowry, which was later settled. They further alleged that he had recently been harassing her for money for the construction of a new house, which may have led Kirthi to take the extreme step.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 and 044-24640050)