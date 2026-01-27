BMTC bus reverses into moving train, no casualties

BENGALURU: A BMTC bus was damaged after reversing into a moving train near Sadaramangala, close to the Whitefield Panel Cabin railway station in Kadugodi, on Monday morning.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident, while the conductor escaped with minor injuries. The train was travelling from Bengaluru to Tata Nagar, Jharkhand, when the BMTC bus heading towards Kadugodi bus stop allegedly entered railway property to avoid a long route around 9.10 am.

The bus driver, while attempting to take a left turn on a parallel road running along the railway track, failed to negotiate the turn and reversed the bus, ramming into the moving train.

The rear portion of the bus was damaged. A case has been registered against the bus driver at Cantonment Railway Police Station for trespassing into railway property, causing damage to railway property, and for rash and negligent driving. Later, railway officials erected a concrete wall to prevent vehicular movement on railway property.