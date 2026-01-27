Ejipura flyover: St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences nod for five piers on campus

BENGALURU: In a big relief to Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE), which is monitoring the ongoing works of the 2.5-km stretch of Ejipura flyover connecting South East Bengaluru to Bengaluru East and other parts with ease, the management of St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences has given nod to erecting five piers (pillars) on its premises, which is crucial for the completion of the project.

According to Raghavendra Prasad, Chief Engineer, B-SMILE, Minister Ramalinga Reddy and GBA officials were able to take the St. John’s authorities into confidence. “They are also willing to coordinate. We have to mark the area for piers, and with these developments, we can finish the project by June 30,” Prasad said.

The official further added that the 2.38-km-long flyover on Ejipura Main Road has a total of 762 segments to be cast for the flyover, out of which 645 segments have already been cast. The remaining 117 segments are yet to be cast. So far, 490 segments have already been erected.

Meanwhile Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) M Maheshwar Rao instructed officials to mark the required land at St. John’s and immediately begin work to install five portal piers for the Ejipura flyover.

After a meeting with officials from the traffic police department and St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences regarding the Ejipura flyover project, he said, “The construction of the Ejipura flyover is currently progressing at a fast pace.