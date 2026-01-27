Six years after NGT orders, Bellandur and Varthur lakes still await revival

BENGALURU: Six years after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued directions, and four years after two reminders were sent to the state government, Bellandur and Varthur lakes are yet to be fully rejuvenated or desilted.

The two lakes had once made Bengaluru global news due to severe pollution, frothing and even incidents of fire on the water surface. Frustrated by the slow pace of work and the tendency of state agencies to shift blame, experts, including former members of the NGT-appointed committee, are now seeking a detailed account of expenditure and progress. They are also preparing to approach the NGT again to expedite the work and safeguard the lakes.

On January 15, experts and local residents from areas surrounding the lakes met Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner P Manivannan and Chairman N A Haris, submitting a memorandum seeking urgent action. The BDA is the custodian of both lakes. Experts highlighted unscientific inlet designs that allow sewage to enter stormwater drains and flow into the lakes. They also pointed out that silt continues to enter the lakes, undermining the desilting work carried out so far.